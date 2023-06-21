UrduPoint.com

Pak-Azerbaijan LNG Purchase Agreement Will End Gas Crises Soon : Musadiq Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 08:36 PM

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday assured that Pakistan's a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement framework with Azerbaijan would end gas crises and domestic consumers will not face any gas shortage in the next winter season

Azerbaijan will supply an LNG cargo every month to Pakistan at a "cheaper price," he said while talking to a private news channel.

While giving details of LNG Cargo, he said under Pak-Azerbaijan long-term agreement in the current year we will have 9 to 10 cargo factories in the country, adding, Azerbaijan would help Pakistan to fulfill its energy needs through cooperation in the fields of oil and gas.

Replying to a question about the shortage of gas, he said in winter, we would be able to control the gas shortage.

In some specific areas in Karachi's, he said that we have been facing infrastructure issues that will be solved on a priority basis.

He said that the government hoped to give more relief to domestic consumers in coming winters which will ensure gas supplies to residential consumers at three times.

To another question, he explained that the government has also devised a plan to attract investment from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of the 'Economic Revival Plan', adding, these billion of investments in the country would create jobs and livelihoods for the youth and women.

In responding to another query about IMF, he said Pakistan has met all the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a staff-level agreement and we are still very hopeful that the IMF programme will materialize soon.

Talking about the senate chairman's additional benefits, he strongly condemned and said that these certain privileges as well as allowances at a time when the country has been going through a severe financial crunch is unacceptable.

He said that as a Senator," I will play my due role and raise objections for these special privileges".

