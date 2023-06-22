Open Menu

Pak-Azerbaijan LNG Purchase Agreement Will End Gas Crises Soon : Musadiq Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Pak-Azerbaijan LNG purchase agreement will end gas crises soon : Musadiq Malik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday assured that Pakistan's a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement framework with Azerbaijan would end gas crises and domestic consumers will not face any gas shortage in the next winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday assured that Pakistan's a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement framework with Azerbaijan would end gas crises and domestic consumers will not face any gas shortage in the next winter season.

Azerbaijan will supply an LNG cargo every month to Pakistan at a "cheaper price," he said while talking to a private news channel.

While giving details of LNG Cargo, he said under Pak-Azerbaijan long-term agreement in the current year we will have 9 to 10 cargo factories in the country, adding, Azerbaijan would help Pakistan to fulfill its energy needs through cooperation in the fields of oil and gas.

Replying to a question about the shortage of gas, he said in winter, we would be able to control the gas shortage.

In some specific areas in Karachi's, he said that we have been facing infrastructure issues that will be solved on a priority basis.

He said that the government hoped to give more relief to domestic consumers in coming winters which will ensure gas supplies to residential consumers at three times.

To another question, he explained that the government has also devised a plan to attract investment from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of the 'Economic Revival Plan', adding, these billion of investments in the country would create jobs and livelihoods for the youth and women.

In responding to another query about IMF, he said Pakistan has met all the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a staff-level agreement and we are still very hopeful that the IMF programme will materialize soon.

Talking about the senate chairman's additional benefits, he strongly condemned and said that these certain privileges as well as allowances at a time when the country has been going through a severe financial crunch is unacceptable.

He said that as a Senator," I will play my due role and raise objections for these special privileges".

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Senate Shortage Winters Oil Price Azerbaijan Women Gas All From Government Agreement Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

3 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despi ..

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

1 minute ago
 Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance ..

Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance shock'

5 minutes ago
 Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions ..

Askari Tower attack: ATC dismisses bail petitions of Khadija Shah, others

1 minute ago
 500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

1 minute ago
Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' ..

Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' in Attock

1 minute ago
 DC for uninterrupted canal water supply to cotton ..

DC for uninterrupted canal water supply to cotton growers

1 minute ago
 Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in ge ..

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI

20 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitmen ..

Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Political Dialogue ..

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to complete installing air co ..

Commissioner directs to complete installing air conditioning system at HFH

12 minutes ago
 PSX loses 68 points

PSX loses 68 points

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan