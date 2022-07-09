UrduPoint.com

Pak-Bahrain Close Ties Provide Opportunities For Deeper Cooperation: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 09, 2022 | 11:40 AM

The Prime Minister has also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that close ties between Pakistan and Bahrain have provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas particularly promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Saturday and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion.

He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding cordial relations, rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.

