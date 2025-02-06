Open Menu

Pak-Bangladesh Synergy Raises Hope For Revival Of SAARC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Moving beyond the blocs and past politics, the recent synergy between Pakistan and Bangladesh offers a promising opportunity for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has been practically dysfunctional for over a decade.

These were the views expressed by Dr Usman Chohan, Director of Economic Affairs and National Development at CASS during a discussion organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

The renewed commitment of both states to work together for regional peace and prosperity amid geopolitical challenges was encouraging, however, beyond government ties, fostering people-to-people connections was essential for sustained and prosperous cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said.

President of the IRS, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, highlighted remarks by SAARC Secretary General Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar during his 2024 visit to the IRS, underscored Bangladesh's renewed commitment to addressing challenges and promoting regional cooperation and development.

He noted that recent meetings between government leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Yunus, along with the expected resumption of direct flights, would further strengthen bilateral relations, which he deemed crucial for a breakthrough at SAARC.

In response to concerns about increased ties pressuring Bangladesh from India, Saleem clarified that Pakistan-Bangladesh relations were not centered on India, as both nations seek greater harmony and prosperity in a region long affected by wars and conflicts, resulting in minimal economic integration.

Dr Chohan stated that the chances of the Awami League regaining a majority were slim while the party would still be a potential political force, a crucial point was that the anti-Pakistan campaign launched by the Awami League had suffered a major setback, as the people of Bangladesh have recognized the truth and would not give up, 'this is significant', he stressed.

Dr Chohan emphasized that mutual respect and acceptance were essential for strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He emphasized the importance of leveraging recent synergies to strengthen people-to-people connections, highlighting tourism, cultural exchange programs and collaboration in the music and film industries as key to countering negative portrayals of Pakistan and promoting cultural ties.

The event was well attended by senior journalists, reporters, researchers, academics and students.

