Pak-Bangladesh test match: Citizens urged to use alternative routes instead of Double Road

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Double Road will remain close for vehicular traffic from morning to evening till February 11, while police on special directives of City Police Officer, DIG, Ahsan Younas has made arrangements for smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTP had issued traffic plan for cricket test match being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 7 to 11.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam towards Rawalpindi is being diverted to Expressway.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Koral.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad is taking U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi is being allowed to use Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said heavy traffic was strictly banned in the area around the stadium and urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

He said tight security arrangements had been made for the cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.