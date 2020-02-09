UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Bangladesh Test Match: Citizens Urged To Use Alternative Routes Instead Of Double Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Pak-Bangladesh test match: Citizens urged to use alternative routes instead of Double Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Double Road will remain close for vehicular traffic from morning to evening till February 11, while police on special directives of City Police Officer, DIG, Ahsan Younas has made arrangements for smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTP had issued traffic plan for cricket test match being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 7 to 11.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam towards Rawalpindi is being diverted to Expressway.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Koral.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad is taking U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi is being allowed to use Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said heavy traffic was strictly banned in the area around the stadium and urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

He said tight security arrangements had been made for the cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Police Bangladesh Vehicles Road Dam Traffic Rawalpindi February From Love

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, va ..

11 minutes ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

26 minutes ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

2 hours ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.