Pak-Belarus bilateral consultations focus on whole range of ties

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The 5th round of Pakistan-Belarus Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Minsk focused on the whole range of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (Europe) Dr Muhammad Tariq and Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Nikolai Boresivich led his side. Ambassador of Pakistan in Minsk Sajjad Haider Khan and Ambassador of Belarus in Islamabad also attended the meeting.

The two delegations discussed progress on implementing various agreements / memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries in diverse fields, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

Both the sides agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges as well as enhancing collaboration in economic and trade, agriculture, industry, science & technology, information technology, education, culture, tourism and defence sectors.

It was also agreed to expeditiously conclude the agreements/MoUs currently under process.

Additional Secretary Dr Muhammad Tariq apprised the Belarusian side of Pakistan's positive efforts in facilitating the Afghan peace process with the aim of promoting an inclusive and broad-based Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political settlement.

He also highlighted the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and stressed that Indian actions of August 5, 2019 had vitiated the atmosphere and the onus was on India to create an enabling environment for engagement and result-oriented talks.

The additional secretary stressed the importance of solution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

He highlighted Pakistan's focus on ensuring economic security through leveraging its geo-economic location, building development partnerships, and promoting regional peace and security.

Muhammad Tariq also briefed the Belarusian side on the government's efforts to tackle the pandemic without jeopardizing economic well-being of the people.

He also thanked the Belarus side for receiving him despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

They expressed satisfaction at the steadily growing cooperation between the two sides in diverse areas, especially the recent interactions between the two governments, including the recent visit of Ms Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production, to Minsk.

Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial relations based on commonality of views on issues of regional and global importance.

The two countries have been closely collaborating at international fora, especially at the UN.

Consultations ended with both the sides agreeing to hold the next round on mutually convenient dates in Islamabad.

