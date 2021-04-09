Pak, Belarus envoys for boosting bilateral ties in various fields

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Belarus, Andrei Metelista and Pakistan envoy, Sajjad Haider Khan on Friday underlined the need to enhance cooperation in various fields to boost bilateral relations.

Addressing a webinar, both the Ambassadors shared important opportunities and insights for business executives, academicians, students, faculty members, tourists, and tour operators on how to invest, study and visit in both countries.

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) hosted a Webinar on "Pakistan-Belarus Relations: Opportunities for Collaborations" here. Founder President, IPDS, Farhat Asif, moderated the session, a news release said.

The webinar highlighted the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, especially in the fields of Business, Education, and Tourism.

Andrei Metelista stressed for exchanging high-level visits on both the sides regularly, creating continuous engagement between both countries.

The economy of Pakistan and Belarus are complimenting each other, and despite the pandemic, trade has remained positive, he said.

Belarus's strong industrial machinery manufacturing base has the potential to support Pakistan's growing industrial and construction industries.

He said that Basmati rice exports from Pakistan to the Belarus market have increased by 27 percent, adding that there was a huge potential for Pakistani enterprises to explore the Belarusian market.

Sajjad Haider Khan gave presentation about investment opportunities for Belarusian entrepreneurs, investors, education institutions, and opportunities for tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan's geographical and economic outlook is providing diverse sector options for Belarus partners.

He said Pakistan was offering an excellent geographical link to important regional markets due to its significant presence in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Tourism in Pakistan was rising with the ease of visa regimes, he said while urging Belarus citizens to visit Pakistan and see the marvels of nature in the length and breadth of Pakistan.

A large number of Businessmen/women, academicians, and members of civil society joined from Belarus, Pakistan and across the world.

Both the Ambassadors responded to the queries about the visa regime, finding the right partners, opportunities in both countries, and other important challenges apart from inviting the participants to explore potentials on both sides.

IPDS through BET Series; Business, Education, and Tourism Series Webinar offering the opportunity to spread information through close collaboration with Pakistani Missions abroad and foreign missions based in Pakistan for stronger linkages.