UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, Belarus Parliamentarians' Visits To Boost Economic, Social Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:31 PM

Pak, Belarus parliamentarians' visits to boost economic, social ties

Akistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, on behalf of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presented invitation to Chairman of Belarusian House of Representatives (Speaker of Belarus Assembly) Vladimir Andreichenko to visit Pakistan along with parliamentary delegation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, on behalf of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presented invitation to Chairman of Belarusian House of Representatives (Speaker of Belarus Assembly) Vladimir Andreichenko to visit Pakistan along with parliamentary delegation.

The Chairman Belarusian House of Representatives during his meeting with Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan also reaffirmed his invitation for a parliamentary delegation from Pakistan to be headed by the Pakistan's Speaker National Assembly. The two proposed visits will be on mutually convenient dates during this year, said a statement from Pakistan's Embassy in Minsk (Belarus) on Friday.

Appreciating the cordial relations between the two countries, and realizing the big potential to increase the bilateral trade, educational collaboration, defence and cultural cooperation, Pakistan's Ambassador foresaw boost to the above relationship and partnership with visits of the parliamentarians and enhanced people-to-people contact on different counts.

The meeting was also attended by Chairperson of the Standing Commission on International Affairs/Head of Pakistan-Belarus Friendship Group, Savinykh Andrei.

Welcoming Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, the Chairman of Belarusian House of Representatives recalled his last visit to Pakistan in 2017.

He highlighted big potential for bilateral cooperation in various sectors and expressed his satisfaction over the growing bilateral trade and economic relations/cooperation. The trade turnover between Belarus and Pakistan in 2020 amounted to $ 52 million.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus 2017 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

5 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

35 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to begin in Multan from June 7 in ..

8 seconds ago

U.S. private sector adds 978,000 jobs in May, bigg ..

10 seconds ago

Greek economy grows in first quarter despite lockd ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistani Diaspora in developed countries can vita ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.