Pak, Belarus parliamentarians' visits to boost economic, social ties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, on behalf of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presented invitation to Chairman of Belarusian House of Representatives (Speaker of Belarus Assembly) Vladimir Andreichenko to visit Pakistan along with parliamentary delegation.

The Chairman Belarusian House of Representatives during his meeting with Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan also reaffirmed his invitation for a parliamentary delegation from Pakistan to be headed by the Pakistan's Speaker National Assembly. The two proposed visits will be on mutually convenient dates during this year, said a statement from Pakistan's Embassy in Minsk (Belarus) on Friday.

Appreciating the cordial relations between the two countries, and realizing the big potential to increase the bilateral trade, educational collaboration, defence and cultural cooperation, Pakistan's Ambassador foresaw boost to the above relationship and partnership with visits of the parliamentarians and enhanced people-to-people contact on different counts.

The meeting was also attended by Chairperson of the Standing Commission on International Affairs/Head of Pakistan-Belarus Friendship Group, Savinykh Andrei.

Welcoming Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, the Chairman of Belarusian House of Representatives recalled his last visit to Pakistan in 2017.

He highlighted big potential for bilateral cooperation in various sectors and expressed his satisfaction over the growing bilateral trade and economic relations/cooperation. The trade turnover between Belarus and Pakistan in 2020 amounted to $ 52 million.