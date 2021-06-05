UrduPoint.com
Pak, Belarus To Boost Cooperation In Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ministry of National food Security and Belarus Ministry of Agriculture prepared for full implementation of the agreements and MOUs already signed between the two countries for increasing cooperation in agriculture sector.

In a meeting between Belarus Minister for Agriculture and Pakistan's delegation led by Secretary NFS, Guffran Memon, the Minister spoke on the overall economic portfolio of his country and priority sectors for promoting bilateral cooperation, says statement from Pakistan's embassy in Minsk on Saturday. Besides showing his country's readiness on follow up of implementation of the past agreements and MOUs, the Belarus Agriculture Minister showed willingness on behalf of his government to host next round of Joint Working Group session in July 2021.

The Secretary NFS was accompanied by Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan and business delegation from Pakistan representing fruits, vegetables, fertiliser, dairy products and auto parts sectors.

While appreciating the hospitality of the Belarusian Government, Guffran Memon  shared his first hand experiences of the exhibition held there and several meetings with relevant partners in Minsk, Belarus.He assured that Pakistan's NFS Ministry would work for solidifying bilateral cooperation especially in the agricultural sector.

