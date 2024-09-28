Open Menu

Pak Can Earn 2 Bln Dollars Annually From Religious Tourism

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Senior Analyst on the Tourism Sector and former Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Mr Salman Javed has said that only Religious Tourism alone can earn more than at least 02 billion Dollars annually which is more than IMF's first tranche received by our country yesterday.

While talking to APP on World Tourism Day 2024 observed yesterday across the globe by UNESCO, Mr Javed ex Honorary Secretary General South Asia Tourism Association, stated that Tourism is an invisible export and treatment so as part of the Service Industry.

He stated that condensed Tourism Marketing and Development Courses be part of the Civil Services academy, Foreign Services Academy, Commercial Attaches Training Institute and Information Attaches Training Institute.

Mr Javed asserted that Planning Commission should prepare a plan to convert Pakistan into a Tourism Economy on the pattern of Turkey.

Mr Salman Javed, who is also the Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Tourism Economy, emphasized how tourism-related employment can reduce poverty and improve living standards, particularly in rural and underdeveloped regions with popular tourist destinations.

