ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Federal Minister Ms Shazia Marri said that Pakistan cannot afford any more political chaos as political stability is inevitable for the economic strengthening of the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, along with Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi, she said that Pakistan People's Party started a political dialogue with all parties and took them on board.

She further added that all the political parties including PTI had agreed on holding elections on the same day across the country.

Shazia Marri appreciated the participation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the dialogue on organising elections on the same day.

She also lamented PTI that this effort for political reconciliation is being marred by the inflexibility of PTI chief Imran Khan.

She said Constitution cannot be staked at the whims of an individual as the country cannot afford any more political chaos. She urged Imran Khan to stop using institutions for his political gains.

On the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said the coalition government is fully focused on the development of the country. He said the PTI chief should not undermine democracy.