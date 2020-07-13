Pak Charge d' Affaires highlights importance of Youm-e- Shuhada-e-Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Charge d' Affaires to Indonesia Sajjad Haider Khan on the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir highlighted the plight of innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir where the Indian occupation forces have unleashed a reign of terror and brutalities since 1947.

He was speaking at a webinar arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta in collaboration with "Dyplo Corps", a Youth Forum of the Sharif Hidayatullah State University Jakarta, to commemorate 89th anniversary of the day under the topic 'Foreign Policy of Pakistan & Regional Challenges', a press release on Monday said.

Referring to the recent illegal attempts by the Indian government to change the demography of Jammu & Kashmir, Khan strongly condemned and rejected these steps, and expressed resolve of the Government of Pakistan to raise the Jammu & Kashmir dispute at all forums.

He also described in detail, the ongoing wave of intolerance and state sponsored repression against minorities (especially Muslims) in India.

He underlined the targeted hatred and discrimination against Muslims in India by the Modi's government such as the Babri mosque verdict, the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the lynching of Muslims by the cow vigilantes.

The envoy also addressed various other aspects of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute including gross human rights violations, sexual abuse and violence against women and children, Indian illegal actions of doing away with Articles 370 and 35-A of the constitution to bring demographic changes in the region, Hindutva ideology of the RSS inspired Modi's government, the implementation of the UNSC resolutions, and Pakistan's desire to resolve all issues with India including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through dialogue and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Sajjad Haider Khan also highlighted various contours and highlights of the foreign policy of Pakistan and gave a detailed description of Pakistan's history, geography, strategic location, and regional dynamics.

He discussed various issues faced by the world including the rising wave of Islamophobia, US-China trade issues, COVID-19 crisis and India's hegemonic posture in the South Asian region with special reference to the recent problems created by India with its neighbours, including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The webinar was attended by a large number of youth, scholars, and intellectuals. At the end of the webinar, Khan responded to the various queries of the participants.