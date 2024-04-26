Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) As part of the celebrations for Shahrisabz, being designated the 2024 ECO Tourism Capital, an ECO Member States Cooking Competition was organized on Friday.

Chefs from across the ECO region showcased their culinary expertise by cooking traditional dishes from their respective countries.

The cooking competition highlighted the rich gastronomic diversity within the ECO region, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange and showcasing the potential for culinary tourism. This event is a testament to the ECO's efforts to promote sustainable tourism and celebrate the unique heritage of the member states.

Pakistani Chef's delicious and spicy dishes fully attracted the tourists from ECO member states countries.

A large number of tourists opted for the Pakistani spicy, and sweet dishes to check tasty sub-continental meal.

A visitor said he had no choice to avoid 'Pakistani Biryani' though it was fully spicy.

Pakistani Chef Jahanzaib Babar was blue-eyed of the tourists of Central Asian States due multiple tasty dishes.

Almost maximum women, men and young tourists rushed towards the Pakistani cooking display centre. They lauded Pak dishes for its unique and spicy tastes.

During an exhibition of paintings, the art work of Pakistani artists Huma Wasiq was largely appreciated. The tourists commended the work of Huma Wasiq stating that her work was outstanding which efficiently highlighted the culture of Central Asian States.

"Pakistan outshined in painting and culinary shows at Shahr-e-Sabz" said Dr Saad S.

Khan, the Pakistani historian-diplomat who currently heads the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) as its President in Iran.

At the special ceremony to mark the Shahr-e-Sabz as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024, Saad Khan visited the stalls of all ECO countries as the special guest of the host government.

He lauded the quality and taste of ECO culinary stalls and took keen interest in Pakistan's food stall.

He said that Pakistani chefs had a distinction in the world for their culinary excellence and leading hotels in from East Asia to the middle East prefer to hire Pakistani chefs.

He invited the people to visit Pakistan, experience its rich culture and taste its cuisines.

He also paid tributes to Pakistani artists, especially the painter Huma Wasiq whose paintings were displayed at the Painting Pavillion.

The ECI President expressed the hope that a painting exhibition will soon be held in Tehran to showcase paintings of the young artists of the ECO region.

The event was attended by ECO Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri and the Chairman of the ECO Tourism Committee, Aziz Abdukhakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan. They congratulated the participating chefs and presented them with certificates and awards.

It is pertinent to mention that the designation of Shahr-e-Sabz as the 2024 ECO Tourism Capital has set the stage for a year of vibrant cultural celebrations and tourism initiatives across the region.