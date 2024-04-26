Pak Chef Attracts Tourists Through Traditional Cuisines At Cooking Competition
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SHAHRISABZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) As part of the celebrations for Shahrisabz, being designated the 2024 ECO Tourism Capital, an ECO Member States Cooking Competition was organized on Friday.
Chefs from across the ECO region showcased their culinary expertise by cooking traditional dishes from their respective countries.
The cooking competition highlighted the rich gastronomic diversity within the ECO region, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange and showcasing the potential for culinary tourism. This event is a testament to the ECO's efforts to promote sustainable tourism and celebrate the unique heritage of the member states.
Pakistani Chef's delicious and spicy dishes fully attracted the tourists from ECO member states countries.
A large number of tourists opted for the Pakistani spicy, and sweet dishes to check tasty sub-continental meal.
A visitor said he had no choice to avoid 'Pakistani Biryani' though it was fully spicy.
Pakistani Chef Jahanzaib Babar was blue-eyed of the tourists of Central Asian States due multiple tasty dishes.
Almost maximum women, men and young tourists rushed towards the Pakistani cooking display centre. They lauded Pak dishes for its unique and spicy tastes.
During an exhibition of paintings, the art work of Pakistani artists Huma Wasiq was largely appreciated. The tourists commended the work of Huma Wasiq stating that her work was outstanding which efficiently highlighted the culture of Central Asian States.
"Pakistan outshined in painting and culinary shows at Shahr-e-Sabz" said Dr Saad S.
Khan, the Pakistani historian-diplomat who currently heads the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) as its President in Iran.
At the special ceremony to mark the Shahr-e-Sabz as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024, Saad Khan visited the stalls of all ECO countries as the special guest of the host government.
He lauded the quality and taste of ECO culinary stalls and took keen interest in Pakistan's food stall.
He said that Pakistani chefs had a distinction in the world for their culinary excellence and leading hotels in from East Asia to the middle East prefer to hire Pakistani chefs.
He invited the people to visit Pakistan, experience its rich culture and taste its cuisines.
He also paid tributes to Pakistani artists, especially the painter Huma Wasiq whose paintings were displayed at the Painting Pavillion.
The ECI President expressed the hope that a painting exhibition will soon be held in Tehran to showcase paintings of the young artists of the ECO region.
The event was attended by ECO Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri and the Chairman of the ECO Tourism Committee, Aziz Abdukhakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan. They congratulated the participating chefs and presented them with certificates and awards.
It is pertinent to mention that the designation of Shahr-e-Sabz as the 2024 ECO Tourism Capital has set the stage for a year of vibrant cultural celebrations and tourism initiatives across the region.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Keamari police bust major gutka smuggling attempt5 minutes ago
-
Minister proposes plan to remove congestion on busy roads in big cities5 minutes ago
-
Passco continue operations to procure 75000 ton wheat in Burewala zone, says zonal head15 minutes ago
-
World Earth Day observed in Sukkur15 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab15 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness seminar for students15 minutes ago
-
Lahore-Paris rally to highlight the positive image of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood15 minutes ago
-
UK higher Education leaders visit CUI15 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates blood donation camp15 minutes ago
-
9th class student stabbed in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition25 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conducted 1,213 search & combing operations this year25 minutes ago