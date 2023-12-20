Open Menu

Pak Chemical Industry Representatives Attend Conference In Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Pakistani chemical industry representatives have attended a ‘Responsible Chemical Trade and Distribution Conference’ at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The conference was organized by the CRDF Global and the US State Department

At the closing, the Pakistan Ambassador in the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to OPCW Suljuk Mustansar Tarar has emphasized link between the international cooperation and role of chemical industry in effective implementation of CWC, Pakistan Embassy in Netherlands posted on X on Wednesday.

