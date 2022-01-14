UrduPoint.com

Pak-China 70th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations Highlighted Ironclad Friendship

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Pak-China 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations highlighted ironclad friendship

Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Embassy of China in Pakistan produced special gala performance, telecast on "Subha Se Agay" a morning show of private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Embassy of China in Pakistan produced special gala performance, telecast on "Subha Se Agay" a morning show of private news channel.

The special gala performance was aimed to celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, highlighted ironclad friendship.

According to the press release, Zhang Xu, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, delivered a passionate speech at the beginning of the performance.

Zhang Xu comprehensively reviewed the great achievements of practical bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and expressed his sincere expectations for further strengthening and deepening China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation and extended his sincere greetings to the people of Pakistan.

He stressed that China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good partners, good friends and good brothers.

The Gala performance consisted of 7 classic works of art from China and Pakistan, covering Peking Opera, violin concerto percussion, ballet, song, etc., perfectly highlighting the ironclad friendship between the two countries and bringing a successful end to the series of celebration activities for the year 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan China From

Recent Stories

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two ..

Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two amid Miranshah IBO: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 BISP should expand its capacity at district level ..

BISP should expand its capacity at district level to benefit more people: Govern ..

2 minutes ago
 Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian O ..

Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian Officials in Event of Ukraine I ..

2 minutes ago
 Transport Department to take action against overch ..

Transport Department to take action against overcharging

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona v ..

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.