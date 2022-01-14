Pak-China 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations highlighted ironclad friendship

Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Embassy of China in Pakistan produced special gala performance, telecast on "Subha Se Agay" a morning show of private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Embassy of China in Pakistan produced special gala performance, telecast on "Subha Se Agay" a morning show of private news channel.

The special gala performance was aimed to celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, highlighted ironclad friendship.

According to the press release, Zhang Xu, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, delivered a passionate speech at the beginning of the performance.

Zhang Xu comprehensively reviewed the great achievements of practical bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and expressed his sincere expectations for further strengthening and deepening China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation and extended his sincere greetings to the people of Pakistan.

He stressed that China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good partners, good friends and good brothers.

The Gala performance consisted of 7 classic works of art from China and Pakistan, covering Peking Opera, violin concerto percussion, ballet, song, etc., perfectly highlighting the ironclad friendship between the two countries and bringing a successful end to the series of celebration activities for the year 2021.