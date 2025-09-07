Open Menu

Pak-China Accords To Boost Exports, Investment, Regional Connectivity: Iftikhar Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Pak-China accords to boost exports, investment, regional connectivity: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday expressed hope that the $8.5 billion worth of accords signed in China during the Prime Minister’s recent visit will further strengthen bilateral trade and strategic relations between the two countries.

In a statement, he said the new MoUs will pave the way for a fresh era of cooperation under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he described as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future. He emphasized that Pakistan’s private sector, particularly in trade and industry, must play a proactive role in reaping the benefits of these agreements by enhancing exports, adopting modern technology, and improving competitiveness. Pakistan, he added, can significantly expand its export base by diversifying products and integrating into Chinese value chains.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged policymakers to ensure transparency, efficiency, and continuity in implementing the accords, noting that successful execution would restore investor confidence and accelerate economic development.

He pointed out that improved infrastructure and connectivity under CPEC will also open new avenues of regional cooperation by facilitating trade with Central Asia, Afghanistan, and beyond.

Highlighting China’s consistent support to Pakistan in challenging times, he said the new commitments will greatly enhance connectivity, infrastructure, energy, and industrial cooperation. He added that the accords reflect the confidence of Chinese leadership and investors in Pakistan’s economic potential and resilience despite global challenges.

He underscored that the second phase of CPEC will focus on special economic zones, agricultural modernization, industrial relocation, and skill development, all of which will create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Iftikhar Ali Malik maintained that these MoUs mark a major step forward in consolidating Pakistan-China relations, laying the foundation for shared prosperity and regional stability.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan