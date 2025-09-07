Pak-China Accords To Boost Exports, Investment, Regional Connectivity: Iftikhar Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday expressed hope that the $8.5 billion worth of accords signed in China during the Prime Minister’s recent visit will further strengthen bilateral trade and strategic relations between the two countries.
In a statement, he said the new MoUs will pave the way for a fresh era of cooperation under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he described as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future. He emphasized that Pakistan’s private sector, particularly in trade and industry, must play a proactive role in reaping the benefits of these agreements by enhancing exports, adopting modern technology, and improving competitiveness. Pakistan, he added, can significantly expand its export base by diversifying products and integrating into Chinese value chains.
Iftikhar Ali Malik urged policymakers to ensure transparency, efficiency, and continuity in implementing the accords, noting that successful execution would restore investor confidence and accelerate economic development.
He pointed out that improved infrastructure and connectivity under CPEC will also open new avenues of regional cooperation by facilitating trade with Central Asia, Afghanistan, and beyond.
Highlighting China’s consistent support to Pakistan in challenging times, he said the new commitments will greatly enhance connectivity, infrastructure, energy, and industrial cooperation. He added that the accords reflect the confidence of Chinese leadership and investors in Pakistan’s economic potential and resilience despite global challenges.
He underscored that the second phase of CPEC will focus on special economic zones, agricultural modernization, industrial relocation, and skill development, all of which will create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable economic growth.
Iftikhar Ali Malik maintained that these MoUs mark a major step forward in consolidating Pakistan-China relations, laying the foundation for shared prosperity and regional stability.
