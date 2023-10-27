Open Menu

Pak-China Accords To Open New Vistas Of Employment, Economic Development: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Pak-China accords to open new vistas of employment, economic development: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the recently signed accords between Pakistan and China would open up new opportunities of employment and economic development for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister expressed these views as Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan called on him here at the PM House.

The meeting discussed the memorandum of understanding signed during the prime minister's visit to China and other measures to further increase trade relations between GB and Xinjiang.

The chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan thanked the prime minister for his recent visit to GB and for taking interest in the development of the area.

