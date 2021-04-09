UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Strengthens People-to-people Bond

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

Pak-China agricultural cooperation strengthens people-to-people bond

As China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enters the second phase, an increasing number of advanced Chinese agricultural technologies represented by maize-soybean strip inter cropping are being brought to Pakistan to help improve local people's livelihood, promoting the friendship in a practical way

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :As China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enters the second phase, an increasing number of advanced Chinese agricultural technologies represented by maize-soybean strip inter cropping are being brought to Pakistan to help improve local people's livelihood, promoting the friendship in a practical way.

"Agricultural cooperation is closely linked to people's livelihood as an ample supply of high-quality meat, eggs, milk, rice and flour, etc. can make Pakistani people healthier. This is the most fundamental way of deepening the friendship because that benefits Pakistani people directly," said maize-soybean strip inter cropping study leader Professor Yang Wenyu of China's Sichuan Agricultural University on Friday.

Maize-soybean strip inter cropping technology, widely recognized by farmers, governments, scientific research institutions and enterprises in Pakistan, is flourishing across the country this year.

"In Pakistan, a great number of people depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood.

Soybean, the premier protein choice for livestock, poultry and aquaculture production globally, is rarely planted in Pakistan while the demand for soybeans keeps rising. Pakistan is China's brotherly friend so we started to help Pakistan revitalize soybean production," Yang told China Economic Net.

He is providing generous support for this technology's development in Pakistan both technically and financially.

Maize-soybean strip inter cropping technology fits Pakistan's conditions to a tee. "Inter cropping doesn't occupy extra land. Moreover, Pakistan's high temperature and strong sunlight make it less likely to succeed in sole cultivation of soybeans. In the inter cropping system, maize can shade and cool soybeans to realize high yields," Yang analyzed the success of applying this technology to Pakistan.

"To further boost soybean production, Chinese seeds, machinery and herbicides related to this technology are going to arrive in Pakistan soon," Yang added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China CPEC Flour

Recent Stories

Southeast Asia summit on Myanmar to take place Apr ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

100,000 saplings being planted under"Green Sindh" ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque, mayor of Wuhan discuss further d ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for completion of ongoing development pro ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador visits FPCCI

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.