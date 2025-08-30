Open Menu

Pak, China All-weather Partnership Anchors In Trust, Strategic Alignment: DPM/FM Dar

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Pak, China all-weather partnership anchors in trust, strategic alignment: DPM/FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq on Saturday said that Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partnership with China was anchored in trust and strategic alignment.

“We value President Xi’s leadership and initiatives such as the Belt and Road, and the global development, security & civilization Initiatives, which continue to transform economies and strengthen regional integration,” the DPM posted on X handle.

Ahead of Pakistan’s participation in the SCO Heads of State meetings, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin and Beijing, he shared Pakistan’s perspective on CGTN’s Global South Voices, highlighting the depth of Pak–China ties and the growing significance of SCO for the region.

The DPM/FM further said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had become a pivotal Eurasian platform, advancing cooperation in security, trade, energy, connectivity, and culture under the principles of mutual trust and shared development.

In today’s multipolar world, the SCO’s role in promoting multilateralism, stability, and inclusive growth was more vital than ever, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar said, “I wish China every success in hosting the Summit, as collective commitments emerge for regional peace, prosperity, and cooperation. We also look forward to constructive high-level engagements with the Chinese leadership and with heads of other SCO member states.”

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

11 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

11 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

11 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

11 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

11 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

11 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

11 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

11 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan