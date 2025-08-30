Pak, China All-weather Partnership Anchors In Trust, Strategic Alignment: DPM/FM Dar
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq on Saturday said that Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partnership with China was anchored in trust and strategic alignment.
“We value President Xi’s leadership and initiatives such as the Belt and Road, and the global development, security & civilization Initiatives, which continue to transform economies and strengthen regional integration,” the DPM posted on X handle.
Ahead of Pakistan’s participation in the SCO Heads of State meetings, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin and Beijing, he shared Pakistan’s perspective on CGTN’s Global South Voices, highlighting the depth of Pak–China ties and the growing significance of SCO for the region.
The DPM/FM further said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had become a pivotal Eurasian platform, advancing cooperation in security, trade, energy, connectivity, and culture under the principles of mutual trust and shared development.
In today’s multipolar world, the SCO’s role in promoting multilateralism, stability, and inclusive growth was more vital than ever, he added.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar said, “I wish China every success in hosting the Summit, as collective commitments emerge for regional peace, prosperity, and cooperation. We also look forward to constructive high-level engagements with the Chinese leadership and with heads of other SCO member states.”
