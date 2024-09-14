Pak-China Bilateral Consultations On Arms Control Held In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and China held the 9th round of bilateral consultations on arms control and non-proliferation in Islamabad, discussing global and regional security, emerging technologies, and bilateral cooperation.
The talks were led by Ambassador Tahir Andrabi and Director General Sun Xiaobo, who also met with Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch. Both sides agreed to continue regular exchanges and consultations, with the next round scheduled for Beijing next year.
The two sides held in-depth discussions on the entire spectrum of arms control & nonproliferation issues; global and regional security; new and emerging technologies; cyber-security; artificial intelligence; outer space; and bilateral cooperation in the peaceful applications of nuclear technology.
Agenda and dynamics at multilateral forums such as the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and various Conventions/Treaty Bodies related to disarmament were reviewed.
Director General Sun Xiaobo also called on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch. Noting the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, they underlined the importance of regular exchanges and consultations on arms control & nonproliferation as an important part of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.
Pakistan and China will hold the 10th Round of Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control & Nonproliferation next year in Beijing.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great enthusiasm, fervour24 seconds ago
-
Five killed, dozens injured as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Zhob area40 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 218,000 cusecs water40 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident40 minutes ago
-
Arsenio Dominguez pays visit to PMA40 minutes ago
-
PCRWR successfully completes Water Quality Capacity Building Program40 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident40 minutes ago
-
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad44 minutes ago
-
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” an initiative for the ..48 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan50 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest eight outlaws4 hours ago
-
Indian forces martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK4 hours ago