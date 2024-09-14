Pak-China bilateral consultations on arms control held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and China held the 9th round of bilateral consultations on arms control and non-proliferation in Islamabad, discussing global and regional security, emerging technologies, and bilateral cooperation.

The talks were led by Ambassador Tahir Andrabi and Director General Sun Xiaobo, who also met with Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch. Both sides agreed to continue regular exchanges and consultations, with the next round scheduled for Beijing next year.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on the entire spectrum of arms control & nonproliferation issues; global and regional security; new and emerging technologies; cyber-security; artificial intelligence; outer space; and bilateral cooperation in the peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

Agenda and dynamics at multilateral forums such as the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and various Conventions/Treaty Bodies related to disarmament were reviewed.

Director General Sun Xiaobo also called on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch. Noting the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, they underlined the importance of regular exchanges and consultations on arms control & nonproliferation as an important part of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

Pakistan and China will hold the 10th Round of Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control & Nonproliferation next year in Beijing.