Pak-China Border At Khunjerab To Be Open On Dec 8-9

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Pakistan-China border force has decided to open its border temporarily for two days to ensure the return of Pakistani traders those were trapped in Kashgar province of China.

According to Pakistani and Chinese border officials, Khunjerab border will be open on December 8 and 9, during which around 100 Pakistani traders and goods-ladden containers trapped in Kashgar province of China will be released to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Protocol Agreement, the Pak-China border was closed for four months in the winter season and usually the border closed from December 10 but this year it has earlier been closed from December 1 that is why many traders have been trapped with their goods as well.

According to details, around 100 Pakistani traders were trapped, including goods, belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan. The matter was raised in the Legislative Assembly in the past, after which the Foreign Ministry has been approached and agreed to open the border so that to ensure save passage of the Pakistani traders from China alongwith their goods.

