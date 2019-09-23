UrduPoint.com
Pak-China Cooperation In Education Sector Beneficial For Common Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:14 PM

Pak-China cooperation in education sector beneficial for common man

First Lady Samina Alvi terming friendship between Pakistan and China as valuable said their cooperation in fields particularly education would prove beneficial for common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi terming friendship between Pakistan and China as valuable said their cooperation in fields particularly education would prove beneficial for common man.

She expressed these views inaugurating the China-Pakistan Friendship Computer Laboratory at Mohsin Murtaza Shaheed Model school for Boys, G-6/4, along with Lou Xinyu, the wife of Chinese ambassador.

Begum Alvi said the cooperation between Pakistan and China helped maintain peace in the region, adding Pakistanis would never forget China's assistance in difficult times over the years.

She said Pakistan could learn from the innovative measure by the Chinese government on poverty alleviation to bring improvement in the people's living standard.

The first lady mentioned that the government was focusing on raising the standard of education and enabling the students to face future challenges.

She thanked the Chinese embassy for setting up the computer laboratory and said it would provide a platform to the students in study and research.

She expressed confidence that the laboratory would encourage the students to explore their potential in the field of technology and urged upon the students to focus their energies on studies.

Lou Xinyu said China would continue its cooperation for providing latest technology and other facilities to the Pakistani students.

The newly inaugurated laboratory has 31 computer workstations and is equipped with advanced technology for the students.

