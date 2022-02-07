UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Cooperation To Grow Further In Various Fields: Shaukat Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Pak-China cooperation to grow further in various fields: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Pakistan and China were determined to boost cooperation in agricultural, Information Technology and industrial sectors to increase the volume of production.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has developed infrastructure that has eventually increased the regional connectivity, minister said while speaking at Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

He also expressed confidence that the close cooperation between the two countries in different fields would grow further in future.

He said that Pakistan has already completed CPEC projects worth US $28 billion and second phase was being completed at fast pace.

