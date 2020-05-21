Pak-China cooperation to reach new heights: Naghmana Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi Thursday said that economic cooperation between Pakistan and China will further enhanced and recent novel coronavirus was not going to affect two countries brotherly relations as both were "iron friends " who had always stood by each other in their hour of need.

The relationship between China and Pakistan will not change, regardless of circumstantial changes, she said In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel.

She said bilateral relationship has attained new heights, which will be further strengthened in days to come.

Throughout the past 70 years the two countries have always respected and supported each other on issues concerning each others' core interests, forging the sincerest friendship, she added.

She said since the outbreak of Covid-19, we are in close coordination with the Chinese government.

She further mentioned that after coronavirus outbreak of the epidemic in China , the Pakistani government and people had offered strong support and assistance to China and Pakistan was the first country who offered its full support with China.

She said like other countries both Pakistan and China were also making efforts to control the global pandemic Covid-19, adding, the bilateral relationship between China and Pakistan is unique and multidimensional.

She said that Pakistani government under leadership of prime minister Imran Khan is committed for promoting and deepening their fraternal ties, including in the area of culture and people-to-people contacts.