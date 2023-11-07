Open Menu

Pak-China Cultural Ties To Be Strengthened

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pak-China cultural ties to be strengthened

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Executive Director Punjab Council of the Art (PAC) Syed Bilal Haider has officially started the work for the recognition of Punjab's culture at the international level for the first time, after the historic initiatives taken for the promotion of art and culture in Punjab.

According to PAC spokesman, Syed Bilal Haider met Chinese Cultural Consul Zhang Heqing here on Tuesday and suggested visits of cultural delegations, students, artisans, entrepreneurs and people from various sectors from both sides for stronger cultural ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, Zhang Heqing welcomed all the suggestions of the ED PAC and announced to take immediate action in this regard.

The Executive Director and the Chinese Consul also discussed the organization of a two-day Pak-China Festival in Lahore, in which artists from both countries would showcase their art.

The cultures of both countries would also be combined in the festival.

Syed Bilal also presented a souvenir to the Chinese Cultural Consul.

