UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, China Diplomats Mark Vibrancy Of 'all-weather Strategic Ties'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:37 PM

Pak, China diplomats mark vibrancy of 'all-weather strategic ties'

Pakistan and China have emerged as 'all-weather strategic' partners over the last seven decades, with their top diplomats cherishing a more close cooperation in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China have emerged as 'all-weather strategic' partners over the last seven decades, with their top diplomats cherishing a more close cooperation in future.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China's Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong at a cake-cutting ceremony held here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed commitment to closely work together to solidify the time-tested relationship between their countries.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the resolve to further consolidate the multi-faceted ties between Pakistan and China, saying that strategic vision on both sides would continue to nurture the relationship in the decades to come.

On the occasion, the diplomatic community from both sides joined to celebrate the 70 years of establishment of ties between Pakistan and China and the vibrancy of their relationship.

Ambassador Nong Rong in a tweet expressed pleasure to join Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and colleagues from MoFA at the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China ties. He also showed desire to "work closely together for more fruitful cooperation".

"Glad to had a cake-cutting ceremony with Foreign Secretary H.E. Sohail Mahmood & colleagues from MOFA to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. Let's work closely together for more fruitful cooperation," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan China From Top

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrates ..

16 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai

4 minutes ago

DC for setting up vaccination centres at rural hea ..

4 minutes ago

Germany reclassifies Britain due to India strain, ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Investment Park, Expo Stations on Route 2020 ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 88 lives, infects 4,007 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.