Pak-China Direct Flight Operation To Be Resumed From Monday
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The direct flight operation between China and Pakistan would resume from Monday after being temporarily suspended for a few days, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said on Sunday.
He, in a brief statement here, said Pakistan had decided to resume the direct flight operation between the two countries.
Accordingly, the spokesman said, the first flight would arrive Pakistan from China on Monday.