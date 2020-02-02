UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-China Direct Flight Operation To Be Resumed From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Pak-China direct flight operation to be resumed from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The direct flight operation between China and Pakistan would resume from Monday after being temporarily suspended for a few days, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said on Sunday.

He, in a brief statement here, said Pakistan had decided to resume the direct flight operation between the two countries.

Accordingly, the spokesman said, the first flight would arrive Pakistan from China on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Sunday From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

5 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.