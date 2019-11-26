Pak, China discuss promotion of relations, CPEC cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan and China on Tuesday discussed matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations and agreed to further promote cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ).

A 36-member business delegation led by President China-Pakistan Friendship Association (CPFA) and former Under Secretary General of the UN Sha Zukang called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, here.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that China was most trustworthy and sincere friend which had always sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

It was sanguine that Pakistan-China relations were touching new heights and bilateral friendship was even more strong today. He said that CPEC was a game-changer initiative for Pakistan which had written a new history of economic cooperation between the two countries.

China had become a global economic power due to untiring efforts of its leadership while a solid foundation of development had been laid through CPEC project in Pakistan, he added.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations were further strengthening during the incumbent government of PTI, adding that continuous cooperation was essential to further promote the relations in future.

He assured that Chinese investment would be welcomed and investors would be given every possible facility by the Punjab government, adding, Public-private partnership (PPP) authority had been established to promote private investment in the province and Chinese investors could take benefit of projects launched through PPP mode.

Sha Zukang, on this occasion, said that CPEC had given new heights to Pakistan-China relations and added that this cooperation was being strengthened with every passing moment.

The CPEC had given new dimensions to Pakistan-China relations while this friendship was a glowing example of mutual cooperation, affection and regional peace in the whole region. The CPEC was a flagship programme of road and belt project while the people were interlinked through the bonds of mutual respect, he said.

Pakistan was another home for the Chinese people and every possible step would be taken to promote cooperation with Punjab in different sectors, he added.

Advisor Dr Salman Shah briefed about the steps being taken for the promotion of investment and ease of doing business in Punjab.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, besides Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Akhtar Malik, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial and others were also present.