Pak-China enjoys decades old brotherly relations: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the journey of strong brotherly relational between Pakistan and China spans over 70 years and it is filled with the strong passion of brotherly love, affection and sincerity.

In his message, the CM said the friendship between Pakistan and China has no similarity in history and this association has met every challenge of time. The Pakistan-China friendship is appreciated in the global community as both the countries are intertwined in the strong bonds of respect, honour and affection, he added.

The relations have been further strengthened with the passage of time and the Pakistan-China friendship is touching new heights in the tenure of PM Imran Khan, the CM said.

It is sanguine that China has always extended full support to Pakistan in every difficult movement. China has achieved the pinnacles of glory with hard work, commitment and zeal, he said.

Pakistan is lucky to have a great friend like China, he said and added that the Chinese nation has given the lesson of hard work to Pakistan and we have to transfer this lesson to our next generations because it is the only way to prosperous.

The journey of Pakistan-China relations will be moved forward with accelerated speed, the CM concluded.