Pak-china Everlasting Friendship Is Guarantor Of Peace & Stability In Region: CM Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:05 PM

Pak-china everlasting friendship is guarantor of peace & stability in region: CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan congratulated the Chinese government and people of Pakistan on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan congratulated the Chinese government and people of Pakistan on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

He expressed these views while issuing his massage on the completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship on Friday.

He said Pak-China everlasting friendship is the guarantor of peace and stability in the region saying that Pakistan has given value friendship of China saying Chinese investment is positive measures in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan.

Appreciating efforts of China, he said precious lives have been saved in Pakistan by China's supply of vaccine against the global epidemic Corona virus.

He hoped that Pak-China better friendship would be more strengthened in the future.

