Pak-China Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue highly relevant: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) ::The second Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue was highly relevant and it will help the two countries enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen close coordination on international, regional affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-host the dialogue scheduled to be held in Hainan, China on August 20th and 21st, he announced during his regular briefing held here.

Sharing more information about the dialogue, he said, this dialogue mechanism was a platform for the two sides to coordinate exchanges and cooperation in various fields, make policy suggestions on the development of bilateral ties and enhance coordination and co-communication on the international and regional issues.

The first dialogue was held in Beijing last year on March the 19th and the first dialogue led to many consensus and played an important role in the development of bilateral relations, he added.

Zhao Lijian remarked that considering the current international situation as well as the profound impact brought by COVID-19, China and Pakistan as comprehensive strategic partners and all weather strategic partners should enhance cooperation to meet these challenges and to deliver benefit to the people, adding, that "So, this time the strategic dialogue is highly relevant".� The spokesperson said, the two sides would take the opportunity to discuss anti pandemic cooperation, bilateral ties and other international and regional issues of mutual interest.

"We believe that this dialogue will help enhance our strategic mutual trust, deepen our practical cooperation and strengthen our close coordination on international and regional affairs", he added.

Accompanied by senior officials, the foreign minister would lead Pakistani side in the Dialogue in Hainan, China while Chinese side would be led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.