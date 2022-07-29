Pak-China frequent high-level exchanges manifest strong ties: Ambassador Haque

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque Friday said that the frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers are manifestation of the strong China-Pakistan All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque Friday said that the frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers are manifestation of the strong China-Pakistan All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi met in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

This is the third bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers in a span of three months. These frequent high-level exchanges are manifestation of the strong China-Pakistan All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Ambassador Haque said in a tweet.

On May 22, the two leaders met in Guangzhou City, South China's Guangdong Province when Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari visited China on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It was Foreign Minister Bilawal's first official visit abroad since assuming office in April.

During the meeting, the two leaders held in-depth discussions to further deepen all-round cooperation in areas such as energy, industry, agriculture, Information Technology and transportation infrastructure.

On May 11, Wang Yi held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto via video link. The meeting with the Chinese foreign minister was Foreign Minister Bilawal's first official bilateral activity since taking office.

