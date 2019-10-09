Pak-China friendship a symbol of progress, prosperity: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pak-China exemplary friendship was a symbol of progress and prosperity in the region as well as in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pak-China exemplary friendship was a symbol of progress and prosperity in the region as well as in the world.

In a tweet, she said that the way the Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met warmly reflected the depth of the friendship between the two iron brothers.

She said the arrival of Imran Khan at Greet Hall and warm welcome by the Chinese Premier was golden chapter of this deep and unprecedented friendship between the two countries.

Dr Firdous said the bilateral meetings between the leadership would further strengthen the deep and everlasting bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said the Chinese Premier thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for speedy implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects as well as for setting up of CEPC Authority, saying that it was an evidence that the Pakistani government was committed for speedy completion of CEPC projects.

Dr Firdous said the PM Imran Khan also discussed the current critical situation of Indian occupied Kashmir with Chinese leadership, adding that Imran Khan firmly stands at every fora to defend the Kashmiris rights.