Pak-China Friendship Always Stood Test Of Time: Rubina Shah

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and President of Pakistan Jago Tehreek, Rubina Shah on Sunday said that Pak-China friendship has always stood the test of time, Gawadar and China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

She presented congratulation for establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China to the Chinese government and the people on the completion of the 70th anniversary.

In a statement issued here, she said that relations between Pakistan and China have become stronger with the passage of time and the CPEC is game changer project which is important not only for Pakistan but also for China which will change the destiny of the region.

She said that in the last 70 years, business, industrial, human and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China have also flourished. Rubina Shah said that on the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China is an example in the world.

She said that friendship with China is deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas which is valued.

