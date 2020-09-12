UrduPoint.com
Pak China Friendship Based On Strong Ties: Azam Sawati

Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Khan Swati has said that Pak-China friendship is based on strong ties, Prime Minister Imran Khan also strengthen these relations

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Khan Swati has said that Pak-China friendship is based on strong ties, Prime Minister Imran Khan also strengthen these relations.

He was addressing a function to distribute laptops among 50 women lawyers at the Abbottabad District Bar here on Saturday. District Bar General Secretary Sarfraz Khan Advocate, senior male and female lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said Pak-China friendship is strong like steel. The best example of this was China's full diplomatic support to the Kashmir dispute.

The Muslim Brotherhood has shown flexibility in this regard. China has played a serious role in this regard.

He said that effective measures have been taken at the government level to get rid of the scourge of drugs.

The Supreme Court has also set up a bench to hear the cases of 2250 big smugglers.

On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that Hazara Expressway is the gateway of China, through which trade is taking place in Central Asia and the world.

China is taking keen interest in Hazara development projects. Work is underway on various projects in Haripur and Abbottabad.

He said that he visited the first visit to District Bar Abbottabad which was a great pleasure.

China has made progress in all areas of Pakistan. He said that completion of second phase of Karakoram Highway would have a profound impact on trade and economy. In order to provide employment opportunities to the youth, a Chinese language academy will be set up in Abbottabad.

The hard work and integrity of the Pakistani nation will strengthen the ties between the two countries.

President District Bar Association Major (retd) Jahangir Elahi Advocate in his address said that Pak-China friendship is higher than Himalayas.

He thanked the Chinese government for providing laptops to women lawyers.

