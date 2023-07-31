Pak-China friendship deeper than ocean: Mustafa Hyder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute Sayed Mustafa Hyder Monday said that relations between Pakistan and China had remained deeper the ocean over the years and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be a milestone in promoting regional economic integration.

"The present government is committed to the timely completion of CPEC projects to bolster the national economy as well as reduce poverty", he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

"Pakistan is a very important country for China and that is why Beijing is investing huge amounts into the country for its development," he added.

"The second phase now attention is being paid to agriculture, culture and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

"The incumbent government is committed to completing all projects of CPEC on time," he added.

"Chinese Vice Premier is especially visiting Islamabad to celebrate a decade of CPEC," he said.

"The friendship of both countries is going to prosper further in the coming years," he added.

Replying to a question, he said, "CPEC will open doors to immense economic opportunities and will pave the way for technology transfer and setting up high-end industrial units which will be the real deal for ushering Pakistan into a new era of industrialization." "China has made huge investments in various sectors of Pakistan, and many of the projects have been completed successfully, improving Pakistan's energy sector, infrastructure, and communication, he hailed.

"The second phase of CPEC will significantly augment social development, health-capacity building, agriculture development, and most importantly a vast network of Special Economic Zones (SEZs)," he mentioned.