Open Menu

Pak-China Friendship Deeper Than Ocean: Mustafa Hyder

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Pak-China friendship deeper than ocean: Mustafa Hyder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute Sayed Mustafa Hyder Monday said that relations between Pakistan and China had remained deeper the ocean over the years and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be a milestone in promoting regional economic integration.

"The present government is committed to the timely completion of CPEC projects to bolster the national economy as well as reduce poverty", he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

"Pakistan is a very important country for China and that is why Beijing is investing huge amounts into the country for its development," he added.

"The second phase now attention is being paid to agriculture, culture and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

"The incumbent government is committed to completing all projects of CPEC on time," he added.

"Chinese Vice Premier is especially visiting Islamabad to celebrate a decade of CPEC," he said.

"The friendship of both countries is going to prosper further in the coming years," he added.

Replying to a question, he said, "CPEC will open doors to immense economic opportunities and will pave the way for technology transfer and setting up high-end industrial units which will be the real deal for ushering Pakistan into a new era of industrialization." "China has made huge investments in various sectors of Pakistan, and many of the projects have been completed successfully, improving Pakistan's energy sector, infrastructure, and communication, he hailed.

"The second phase of CPEC will significantly augment social development, health-capacity building, agriculture development, and most importantly a vast network of Special Economic Zones (SEZs)," he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology China Agriculture CPEC Beijing All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

10 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

14 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

14 hours ago
World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

14 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

16 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

18 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan