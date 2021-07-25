UrduPoint.com
Pak-China Friendship Has 'flourished From Strength To Strength': FO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Pak-China friendship has 'flourished from strength to strength': FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday said it's time-tested friendship with China had flourished with strength and remained unaffected amid regional and global environment.

"Indeed time-tested Pakistan-China friendship has flourished from strength to strength, unaffected by vicissitudes of time and changes in regional and global environment," the Foreign Office said in a tweet after the conclusion of the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China.

FM Qureshi returned to Islamabad early Sunday morning after his two-day official visit to China where he held meetings with Chinese State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reaffirmed resolve to further strengthen their ties.

"Both Pakistan and China remain firm in resolve to further strengthen this All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," the foreign office said.

The spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also tweeted regarding the meeting between the two leaders.

"It proved again that China and Pakistan are the most trustworthy good neighbors, good friends and good brothers to each other," the tweet said.

The Chinese MFA also termed the friendship between China and Pakistan as "unbreakable".

"The friendship between China and Pakistan is unbreakable," the tweet mentioned.

