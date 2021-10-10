UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Friendship Hospital To Provide Modern Facilities To People Of Gwadar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pak-China friendship hospital to provide modern facilities to people of Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The under construction Pak-China friendship hospital would provide state-of-the-art medical facility to the inhabitants of port city of Gwadar that was being completed with the estimated cost of $ 100 million.

The project is financed by the Chinese government while the project was being supervised by the government of Balochistan.

The hospital being constructed on 68 acres of land would have six medical blocks and each block would have 50 beds each.

Almost 20 percent work on the residential blocks has been completed, said a document of Gwadar Port Authority.

Under the proposed project remaining medical blocks, such as nursing and paramedical institutes, medical college, central laboratory, and other allied facilities were also under construction.

The project was being constructed under GDA business Plan duly supported by Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) of the Federal government.

The project's update feasibility study has been completed by Chinese team to add 100 beds from existing 50, for subsequent extension to 300 beds.

/778

Related Topics

Balochistan Business China Gwadar From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

11 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.