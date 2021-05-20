UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-China Friendship Keep Balance Of Power In Region: Mahmood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Pak-China friendship keep balance of power in region: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that unprecedented friendship and bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China had played a key role in keeping balance of power in the region.

In a statement on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties, he said that relationship between the two friendly and neighborly countries strengthened further in last 70 years.

He said that Pakistan China relationship was deeper than ocean, higher than mountains and sweeter than honey.

Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan , the government of Pakistan was striving to take friendship with China to new height.

He said that multi-billions China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an example of friendly relationship between the two countries. He said that CPEC was an important strategic and economic project which is a real game changer for Pakistan.

He said that many projects were undertaken in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under CPEC which would change the fate of people upon completion.

He expressed determination that people to people contact would be further strengthened between the two countries in coming years to cement friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China CPEC Government

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

45 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.