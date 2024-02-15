Pak-China friendship strengthening with passage of time: SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq said there is no doubt that Pak-China friendship is unmatched which is further strengthening with the passage of time and its example is that events are being held on eve of new Chinese year across the Pakistan.

Fuad Ishaq was speaking at an event at China Window Peshawar and inauguration of a culture exhibition, arranged by students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP), held in connection with China New Year here on Thursday.

The SCCI chief praised artwork and paintings of the students displayed during the exhibition and said citizens of Peshawar will get aware about Chinese culture through this event.

He said Pakistan and China are tied with strong trade, cultural and tourism relationships, and its example wasn’t found anywhere in the world.

China and its people have always extended support to Pakistan in their difficult situation, he added.

Fuad Ishaq noted Pakistan and China relationship has touched new heights owing to unflinching leadership of the two countries and vigorous efforts initiated by government from both sides, particularly CPEC had further strengthened bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The chamber president opined that CPEC is a game changer, which would bring economic prosperity and development in the whole region and stressed the need for early completion of projects under CPEC.

He said technology transformation is highly crucial in CPEC.

The SCCI chief hoped both countries would take every possible measure to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations.

Fuad Ishaq appreciated the China Window for arranging events on eve of China New Year and said the Chinese Culture Centre in Peshawar will prove a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Later, the SCCI chief visited the culture exhibition and lauded artwork and paintings of students of SBBWU Peshawar.

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq also distributed certificates among students of the SBBWU Peshawar.