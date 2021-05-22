UrduPoint.com
Pak-China Friendship To Reach New Heights: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:05 AM

Pak-China friendship to reach new heights: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday felicitated the nation on completion of 70 years of Pakistan and China diplomatic ties.

In her tweet, she said that bilateral relations based on mutual trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China were exemplary.

She said that friendship between Pakistan and China would reach new heights under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

