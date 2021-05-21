UrduPoint.com
Pak- China Friendship Touches New Heights: Akbar Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:41 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister Local Government and Rural Development , Akbar Ayub Khan on Friday that said that $ 64 billion worth China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ) project was a real game changer, which would user new era of prosperity and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides creating millions of employment opportunities in the country

He was speaking as chief guest at ceremony held in connection with 70th anniversary of Pakistan and China diplomatic ties organized by China Window Peshawar.

He said that multi billions CPEC was manifestation of friendly relationship between the two countries. He said that CPEC was an important strategic and economic project to bring economic prosperity.

"Pak-China friendship was time tested and it would further cement in future", he said.

He said that Pak-China diplomatic relations that started in May, 1951 had further strengthened in these seven decades.

The minister said that governments of the two countries had made invaluable contributions towards strengthening relationship and mutual cooperation in every sector.

He said that China had played a role of true friend by extending unprecedented support to Pakistan's cause at the United Nations and other international forums.

The minister said that China supported Pakistan's interests and reservations both at regional and international level and similarly Pakistan reciprocated by standing behind the China's foreign policy.

Akbar Ayub said Pakistan China relationship was deeper than ocean, higher than mountains and sweeter than honey.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan , friendship with China was touching new heights.

He said that many projects were undertaken in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under CPEC which would change the fate of people .

Earlier, talking to media persons , he said Pakistan would continue supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He strongly condemned atrocities committed by the Israeli military in Gaza and other occupied territories which tantamount to war crimes.

