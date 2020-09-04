Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation drive starts in Kohat division

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) have started planting trees under the banner of Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign in Kohat Division.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Commissioner's Office here on Friday which was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah as Chief Guest. Other than him, the Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, General Secretary PCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, President PCFA, Tasleem Hussain Advocate and other notables from different fields were present on this occasion.

The commissioner planted a sapling on the premises of Commissioner's Office in Kohat.

While addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah appreciated the efforts of PCFA and PDF.

He expressed his hopes that this initiative would further enhance Pakistan China Relations and announced his support for the two partner organizations.

He also said that the CPEC would bring positive developments in socio-economic developments across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary General PCFA Khyber Chapter mentioned that for further strengthening the Pak-China Relations in all fields of life PCFA Khyber and PDF had joined hands for this Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation 2020 initiative which was launched by Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing on August 24, 2020 at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad.

He said appreciated this initiative and efforts made by both the PCFA & PDF to further strengthen these exemplary relationships.

Similarly, the Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi added that this plantation move that initially started in Divisional Headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would eventually be spread to all District Headquarters of the province.

He said the initiative would prove helpful in decreasing environmental pollution and creating awareness among the masses on importance of trees.

Towards the end, souvenir was presented to the chief guest by the Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi and Secretary-general PCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani.