UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Drive Starts In Kohat Division

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation drive starts in Kohat division

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) have started planting trees under the banner of Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign in Kohat Division.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Commissioner's Office here on Friday which was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah as Chief Guest. Other than him, the Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, General Secretary PCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, President PCFA, Tasleem Hussain Advocate and other notables from different fields were present on this occasion.

The commissioner planted a sapling on the premises of Commissioner's Office in Kohat.

While addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah appreciated the efforts of PCFA and PDF.

He expressed his hopes that this initiative would further enhance Pakistan China Relations and announced his support for the two partner organizations.

He also said that the CPEC would bring positive developments in socio-economic developments across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary General PCFA Khyber Chapter mentioned that for further strengthening the Pak-China Relations in all fields of life PCFA Khyber and PDF had joined hands for this Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation 2020 initiative which was launched by Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing on August 24, 2020 at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad.

He said appreciated this initiative and efforts made by both the PCFA & PDF to further strengthen these exemplary relationships.

Similarly, the Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi added that this plantation move that initially started in Divisional Headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would eventually be spread to all District Headquarters of the province.

He said the initiative would prove helpful in decreasing environmental pollution and creating awareness among the masses on importance of trees.

Towards the end, souvenir was presented to the chief guest by the Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi and Secretary-general PCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China CPEC Kohat August 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, other cities in Punjab

14 minutes ago

Peace, stability must for regional connectivity, e ..

18 minutes ago

Blast-hit Beirut begins timid recovery

18 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai reactivate partnership offer ..

38 minutes ago

Palau Calls on US to Build Military Base to Counte ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy Put on Coronav ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.