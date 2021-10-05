UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Institute At Gwadar Symbol Of 70 Years Of Friendship

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pak-China institute at Gwadar symbol of 70 years of friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute established at Gwadar Port is a symbol of 70 years of Pak-China friendship.

The institute which is a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, was completed at a cost of $10 million in only 20 months.

The institute had been equipped with the state-of-the-art machinery for imparting the best technical education and skills to the youths of Balochistan, especially Gwadar.

According to an official source, the students would be provided free accommodation and scholarships during the training in the institute.

The institute was an excellent institution not only for Gwadar but also for the entire region and would play a significant role in the region's development.

He said its establishment would play an important role in securing decent employment by imparting vocational training to talented youths.

"Technical institutes play an important role in industrial development and the trained youths would have golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, and industrial sector and other projects of the CPEC," official source said.

The project is completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gwadar.

The institute was an excellent institution not only for Gwadar but also for the entire region which would play a significant role in the region's development.

The establishment of The Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute of Gwadar Port would play an important role in securing decent employment by imparting vocational training to talented youths.

More Stories From Pakistan

