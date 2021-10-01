Pak-China Institute officially inaugurated in Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pak-China Institute Friday officially inaugurated in Gwadar and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

On this occasion, the Chinese ambassador said this institute was a sign of seventy years of Pak-China friendship.

He said the project had been developed at a cost of Rs10 million in the shortest period of 20 months.

He said the Pak-China Institute and Vocational Institute had state-of-the-art equipment and machinery to impart the best technical education and skills to the youth of Balochistan including Gwadar.

He said the students of Pak-China Institute would be given not only free accommodation but also scholarships.

Speaking on the occasion, China Overseas Port Holding Company Chairman Zhang Baozhong said it was an excellent institution not only for Gwadar but for the entire region which would play a significant role in the technical development of the region.

He said the purpose of the institute was to play an important role in securing decent employment by imparting vocational training to the talented youth of the region.

He said technical institutes played an important role in industrial development and the trained youth had golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, Free Zone Industry and other projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Major General Inayat Hussain, GOC 44 Division, Commander Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed of Pakistan Navy, Chinese company Kopak Chairman Zhang Bausing, Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani, Commanding Officer 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Mansoor Kayani, Pak-China school students and teachers were also present.