Pak-China Joint Exercise "Shaheen-IX" Concludes

Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday said the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, called for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China as indeed between our Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday said the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, called for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China as indeed between our Armed Forces.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid was addressing as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Pak-China Joint Air Exercise "Shaheen-IX" that culminated at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a PAF press release said.

He said that it was heartening that with every passing year, Pakistan-China friendship became stronger and stronger.

He also said: "CPEC was a game changer and manifestation of our common objectives and destiny." Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

The ceremony commenced with playing of national anthems of both countries.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Ambassador Nong Rong said: "International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in security environment.

This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with various challenges".

He said that both Air Forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in diversified battlefield environment during this exercise.

The Air Chief also expressed his gratitude to General Ding Laihang, Commander Peoples Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) General Ding Laihang for sending a large contingent to participate in the exercise despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The Exercise Shaheen IX witnessed participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and PLAAF.

PAF regularly participates in similar operational exercises both inland and abroad to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in contemporary threat environment.

10th round of Shaheen Exercise is scheduled to take place in China, next year.