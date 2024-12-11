Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII Concludes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISPR says three weeks’ long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in series of bilateral exercises being held annually
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China concluded, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.
The military’s media wing said that three weeks’ long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercises being held annually.
Distinguished Visitor’s Day (DVD) Ceremony of the Exercise was conducted at Tilla Field Firing Range.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest while Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan along with dignitaries from China were also present.
The dignitaries appreciated high standards of professionalism displayed by troops during the exercise.
