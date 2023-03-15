Pak-China joint Gandhara art exhibition opens at Palace Museum in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan-China joint exhibition Wednesday opened at the Palace Museum in Beijing to showcase the cultural heritage of Gandhara to the Chinese people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan-China joint exhibition Wednesday opened at the Palace Museum in Beijing to showcase the cultural heritage of Gandhara to the Chinese people.

China's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hu Heping inaugurated the exhibition titled 'Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road'.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, Fareena Mazhar, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, senior Pakistani and Chinese officials and a large number of Pakistani Community attended the event.

The exhibition organized by the Palace Museum and Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Cultural Division, Pakistan, featured a wide array of artifacts, sculptures, and other items that were representative of the Gandharan culture.

The exhibition, to be continued for three-months, also included a multimedia presentation, art installations, and interactive activities to help visitors understand the cultural history of the region.

Over 170 art pieces brought from various museums of Pakistan would be showcased at the Palace Museum, Beijing.

Addressing the audience, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, Fareena Mazhar said that the event was also an important part of the Year of Tourism Exchanges being celebrated by China and Pakistan this year.

She hoped that a large number of a large number of people from both countries, including government officials, academics, and members of the public would attend this exhibition and learn more about Gandhara Heritage.

Fareena Mazhar said that the Gandhara exhibition was a great opportunity for both countries to learn more about each other's culture and history.

"The exhibition will also help strengthen the ties between the two nations and promote mutual understanding," she added.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque welcomed the audience and said that Pakistani and Chinese cultures had several similarities.

He said that the cultural exchanges would further strengthen all weather friendship between the two countries.

The Pakistani delegation will also visit different historical places in Beijing, including National Museum, Great Wall, Palace Museum, and Summer Palace to understand Chinese culture and art.