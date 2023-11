Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

The opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) bilateral exercise Sea Guardian-2023 was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) bilateral exercise Sea Guardian-2023 was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard here on Saturday.

Commander Qingdao Naval Base, Rear Admiral Liang Yang graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was also present at the occasion, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi welcomed the officers and personnel of PLA (N) Flotilla, underscoring the close and strategic ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particular. The admiral emphasized on the importance of immaculate & sound planning during the exercise and hoped that this exercise would further enhance strategic cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

During his speech, Commander Qingdao Naval Base Rear Admiral Liang Yang thanked Pakistan Navy for hosting Exercise Sea Guardian and hoped to have a mutually beneficial and professionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise.

Earlier, the Chinese Flotilla comprising naval ships, Submarine and Submarine Rescue Ship along with the PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment, arrived in Karachi to participate in the exercise. During the exercise, frontline destroyers/ frigates along with Air and other assets and Marines/ Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) will carry out advanced-level joint drills and naval maneuvers in the North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbour phase.

The aim of Exercise Sea Guardian-2023 is to share professional experiences on contemporary traditional and non-traditional threats in the Indian Ocean Region as well as to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two Navies.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the Chinese Navy and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two navies. The ceremony was attended by a large number of military officials from both the navies.